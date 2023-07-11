Honda Accelerating Vehicle Electrification Shift

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--In an effort to accelerate vehicle electrification, Honda Motor Co. is moving to form alliances with other firms and reorganize its parts procurement network.

The company aims to actively roll out vehicles equipped with self-driving technology and connected cars as well as electric vehicles.

Honda earlier this month announced a basic agreement with major information technology service provider SCSK Corp. for the development of on-vehicle software, believing that such software is a fundamental technology that determines the value of next-generation vehicles.

Specifically, the two companies are expected to jointly develop electronic systems for vehicles and control software for autonomous driving, with Honda planning to accept around 1,000 IT engineers from Tokyo-based SCSK by 2030.

In March, Honda reached a basic partnership agreement with Indian in-car software developer KPIT Technologies Ltd.

