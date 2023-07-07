Man Consulted with Police before School Truck Incident

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., July 7(Jiji Press)--A man who drove a truck and hit four children at an elementary school in northeastern Japan on Thursday had consulted with police three times before the incident, claiming that there was something wrong with him, local police revealed Friday.

Akinori Onodera, 34, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempting to kill children with a light truck at Wakayanagi Elementary School in the city of Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, around 3 p.m. Thursday. Two boys and two girls suffered bruises and other injuries.

After his arrest, he told police that he did it on purpose, informed sources said.

On the day of the incident, Onodera visited the Wakayanagi police station around 1 p.m. and stayed there for about an hour, claiming that something unusual was happening to him, according to Miyagi prefectural police.

He made similar claims by phone on Wednesday evening and at the police station in the early hours of Thursday.

