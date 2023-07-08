Record 110 Nations to Attend Hiroshima Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 8 (Jiji Press)--The Hiroshima municipal government said Friday that as of the day, 110 countries and the European Union are slated to attend this year's peace memorial ceremony on Aug. 6.

The total number will be the highest on record, according to an outline of the ceremony unveiled by the western Japan city. The current record high is 101 marked in 2015--100 countries plus the EU.

Among nuclear powers, Britain, France, India and Israel are expected to take part in the 2023 ceremony while China and Pakistan will be absent. The United States has not made a decision yet. North Korea has yet to respond.

Hiroshima refrained from inviting Russia to the ceremony as it did last year, following the country's invasion of Ukraine, which started in February 2022.

The number of seats for participants at this year's ceremony will be almost doubled from last year to some 7,000, after COVID-19 was downgraded to a lower-risk category under the infectious disease control law in May. Seats that do not require prior applications will be set up for general participants for the first time in four years.

