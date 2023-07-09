U.S. Ospreys to Conduct Training at Lower Altitude in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to lower the minimum altitude for low-altitude flight training by the U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft in mountainous areas in Japan to about 60 meters from around 150 meters.

The agreement was announced by the Japanese Defense Ministry. The change, slated to take effect Monday, will not apply to areas in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

Japan's aviation law sets the minimum safe altitude for aircraft at 150 meters in uninhabited areas.

While U.S. military aircraft are not covered by the law, the Japanese and U.S. governments agreed in 2012 that MV-22 Ospreys would be operated at altitudes of 500 feet, or about 150 meters, or more in principle.

The low-altitude flight training is conducted on fixed-wing mode, in which the Ospreys' rotors are oriented horizontally, in mountainous areas without houses. The fixed-wing mode is a technique necessary for avoiding detection by enemy radars and attacks with antiair weapons and for conducting search and rescue operations.

