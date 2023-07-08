Memorial Service Held for Ex-PM Abe 1 Year On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service marking one year since the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held at the Zojoji temple in Tokyo on Saturday.

The event was attended by Abe's wife, Akie, and other relatives, as well as political and business leaders, such as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The ceremony was organized by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the LDP faction previously headed by Abe and the Abe family, and attendees offered prayers for the deceased, whose total tenure of eight years and eight months as prime minister was the longest in the history of Japan's constitutional government.

The start of floral tributes from members of the general public was moved up from the initially scheduled 1 p.m., with throngs of people visiting the temple to remember the former prime minister.

Abe served as prime minister between September 2006 and September 2007, and from December 2012 to September 2020. He remained influential after ending his second tenure.

