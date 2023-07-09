Concerns Growing over COVID-19 Surge in Japan This Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Concerns are growing in Japan over a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases this summer.

With Japan having experienced a novel coronavirus infection wave every summer, experts are urging people to take measures in preparation for a possible ninth wave.

According to the health ministry, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported regularly from some 5,000 medical institutions across the nation stood at 7.24 in the week to July 2.

The latest figure was up about fourfold from 1.80 in the May 1-7 week, just before the government lowered the classification of COVID-19 to Category V, which includes seasonal flu, under the infectious disease control law on May 8.

By prefecture, Okinawa had the largest average figure, at 48.39, in the latest reporting week, signaling that the infection situation in the southernmost prefecture is more severe than during the peak of the eighth COVID-19 wave, when per-institution cases stood at as high as 31.85 there.

