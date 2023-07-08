G-7 Ministers Agree to Promote Urban Decarbonization, Resilience

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., July 8 (Jiji Press)--Ministers for urban development from the Group of Seven major industrial nations on Saturday confirmed a policy of promoting urban development featuring on eco-friendliness and resilience.

On the first day of their two-day talks in Takamatsu, the capital of Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, the ministers agreed on the need to expand green areas by building parks and promoting rooftop gardening, with the aim of mitigating the impact of natural disasters, which are becoming more violent and frequent, and ensuring biodiversity.

They affirmed the importance of promoting energy-saving efforts at and introducing renewable energy to office and other buildings, and homes.

They shared the view that it is necessary to secure funding for these measures, such as by encouraging investment from not only central and local governments, but also the private sector.

The ministers confirmed that their countries will conduct joint research, including on universal design, to create communities where all people, such as the elderly and those with disabilities, can receive public services easily.

