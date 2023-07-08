U.S. Backs Planned Fukushima Water Release into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 7 (Jiji Press)--A White House official expressed support Friday for Japan's plan to release into the ocean treated water from a disaster-crippled nuclear power station, citing a recent report from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The report is "based on the professional analysis of the competent international institution," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a press conference.

The IAEA report, released Tuesday, said that the plan by the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to release into the ocean the water from the firm's Fukushima No. 1 power station in northeastern Japan is "consistent with relevant international safety standards" and that the discharge "will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."

Sullivan also commended the South Korean government for making its own assessment of the water release plan, saying that the move was "quite constructive." South Korea recognized the safety of the treated water in its evaluation report released Friday.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is working to help Japan and South Korea improve their relations, attaching importance to security cooperation among the three countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]