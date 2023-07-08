Japan Festival Kicks Off in Sao Paulo, Joined by Cosplayers

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--A three-day festival featuring Japanese culture started in Sao Paulo on Friday, attracting Brazilian cosplayers and "nikkei-jin," or people of Japanese origin.

Visitors enjoyed watching performances such as "taiko" traditional Japanese drums and eating Japanese food provided at stalls. Sao Paulo has the largest community for people of Japanese descent in the world outside of Japan.

The Japanese culture festival, expected to attract some 200,000 visitors, is one of the largest of its kind across the globe outside of Japan, according to the organizer.

The 24th "Festival do Japao" is being held on a larger scale than the 2022 event, which took place after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have empathy for Japanese culture and express it by cosplaying," Laura Camargo, 31, who was wearing a costume of a game character, said with a smile. Camargo is a Japan lover who uses traditional items such as "omamori" lucky charm and "noren" fabric dividers similar to curtains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]