Prosecutors to Prove Guilt in Retrial over 1966 Murder Case

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors are in the final stage of preparations to prove the guilt of Iwao Hakamata, 87, in an upcoming retrial for him over the murder of four people in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka in 1966, it was learned Saturday.

Although the defense for Hakamata is calling for an early acquittal ruling for him to be issued, the retrial could be prolonged since the prosecution's work for trying to prove his guilt would take time.

In the case that occurred in the city of Shimizu, now part of the city of Shizuoka, on June 30, 1966, an executive of a company producing miso and three family members were murdered and their house was set on fire. Hakamata, who was an employee of the company, was arrested in August the same year.

Hakamata was sentenced to death by Shizuoka District Court, and the ruling was finalized by the Supreme Court in 1980. In March this year, Tokyo High Court granted a retrial for Hakamata.

Many high-ranking prosecutors were cautious about seeking to prove Hakamata's guilt when the high court decided the retrial. But the prosecution now believes that it is possible to prove Hakamata guilty following additional investigations, informed sources said.

