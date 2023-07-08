Ex-Japan PM Abe Mourned 1 Year after Shooting

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 8 (Jiji Press)--People mourned former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, which marked one year since his assassination in the western Japan city of Nara.

Mourners with flowers formed long lines from the morning at the site where Abe was shot and at a cenotaph erected near the place for the deceased.

An altar with a portrait of Abe was set up in front of Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station, close to the shooting site. On July 8, 2022, Abe was shot from behind while delivering a stump speech for a House of Councillors election and confirmed dead at a hospital later that day.

"I never thought this kind of thing would happen," Keiko Sano, a 56-year-old housewife from the city of Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, who visited the site in black clothing, said with "juzu" prayer beads in her hands. "I'm really sad that Mr. Abe is gone," she added.

One year "passed by like a flash," said Norihiko Utsumi, a 33-year-old public servant from Nara. "While I miss him, it still doesn't feel real to me," he also said.

