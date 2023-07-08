Grossi Briefs S. Korea on IAEA Report on Fukushima Water

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 8 (Jiji Press)--International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi on Saturday explained to South Korean officials a recently compiled IAEA report on Japan's plan to release into the ocean treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Grossi gave the explanation at separate meetings with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Yoo Guk-hee, head of the country's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission. The IAEA chief arrived in South Korea on Friday evening after ending a visit to Japan, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Grossi and the South Korean officials also discussed cooperative measures going forward.

The IAEA report, released Tuesday, said that the plan by the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to discharge the water from the TEPCO plant in northeastern Japan into the sea is "consistent with relevant international safety standards."

On Friday, the South Korean government said that the plan meets international safety standards, announcing the results of its own research on the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]