Little Progress on Laws over DIY Gun Sites A Year after Abe’s Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan has made little progress in taking legal measures to regulate online videos and websites showing how to make guns and explosives although a year has passed since the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

While the National Police Agency has asked the industry ministry, which is responsible for the law on weapons production, to consider regulating such videos and websites, the ministry has rebutted by saying that efforts by the police are sufficient.

On July 8, 2022, Abe was shot while delivering a stump speech in the western Japan city of Nara and confirmed dead later that day. The suspected attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has been indicted on murder and other charges. Yamagami used a homemade gun for the attack.

As Yamagami is believed to have made the gun and gunpowder by watching online videos, the NPA says it is problematic that such videos can be accessed easily.

In February this year, the agency started asking website and social media operators both in and outside of Japan to delete content providing information on how to make guns and explosives.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]