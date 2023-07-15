INTERVIEW: Yokosuka Uses ChatGPT to Improve Services to Residents

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., July 15 (Jiji Press)--The city government of Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, has introduced ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, to improve services to its residents, Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"Office work should be left to machines, and city employees should go out on the streets, work closely with people and help solve their problems," Kamiji said.

Yokosuka announced the introduction of ChatGPT for its operations in April, becoming the first Japanese local government to do so.

In a survey conducted during a trial, more than 80 pct of city employees said they believe that ChatGPT will improve their work efficiency.

The city estimates that ChatGPT will help its employees reduce a total of over 20,000 hours of work per year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]