Shop Featuring Tohoku Region to Open in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, July 9 (Jiji Press)--A showroom-type store that sells popular foods and other items from Japan's Tohoku northeastern region and introduces its attractions is set to open in Singapore on July 19.

The shop, Access Tohoku, was established by Hiroko Ono, 52, from Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, one of the six prefectures in Tohoku.

Ono says she hopes that the shop will be used by companies from Tohoku as a base for expanding their operations overseas. She has been living in Southeast Asia for more than 18 years because of her husband's work.

Ono was in Malaysia when the Tohoku region was hit by a huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. Her wish to do something for Tohoku's postdisaster reconstruction led to the opening of Access Tohoku, according to Ono.

The store will sell a selection of Tohoku specialties, including lacquered products and "akabeko," a traditional red cow-shaped toy, from Fukushima Prefecture, garlics from Aomori Prefecture, "iburigakko" pickled vegetables from Akita Prefecture and silk products from Yamagata Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]