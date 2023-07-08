Number of My Number Card Returns "Insignificant": Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital minister Taro Kono on Saturday downplayed recent moves to return My Number personal identification cards.

The number of My Number cards that have been returned is "insignificant," he told reporters in the central Japan city of Shizuoka, adding that it is better not to make a fuss over the matter.

Daily applications for My Number card issuance total over 10,000 across the country, he noted.

Kono made these remarks at a time when the government has been hit by a series of My Number-related problems, including personal information mistakenly linked to cards of other people.

According to the internal affairs ministry, the total number of My Number cards canceled, including those returned voluntarily, totaled about 470,000 between January 2016 and the end of last month. The number increased by 20,000 in June.

