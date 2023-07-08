Kishida Vows to Inherit Ex-PM Abe’s Will

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A memorial gathering marking one year since the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was held in Tokyo on Saturday, with current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressing his resolve to inherit Abe’s will.

Touching on constitutional amendments, stable Imperial succession and the resolution of the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, Kishida said he “will continue sowing seeds for the future and boldly carve out a new era.”

He praised Abe’s achievement of enacting national security legislation allowing Japan to exercise its collective self-defense right, saying that the legislation is “more and more important amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Kishida recalled Abe telling him “to keep following the path that you believe,” adding, “When I worry about something, I remember the advice, which gently encourages me.”

Abe’s wife, Akie, commended her husband, saying that he made strenuous efforts and always listened to her stories.

