Macron Informs Stoltenberg of Opposition to NATO Tokyo Office

Paris, July 8 (Jiji Press)--French President Emmanuel Macron has clearly informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to the alliance's plan to open an office in Tokyo, an official at the president's office said.

Noting that NATO is a military alliance concerning the security of the North Atlantic region, the official said that the French side does not support the idea of NATO launching an office outside of the region.

The official also indicated that the Japanese side is not sticking to the Tokyo office idea of NATO.

Established in 1949, NATO has been expanding its operations to areas outside of Europe, such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, since the end of the Cold War.

"We support enhanced cooperation with our ally and NATO partner, Japan," a U.S. Department of State official told Jiji Press last month, sounding positive about the organization setting up an office in the Japanese capital.

