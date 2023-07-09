High Levels of Arsenic Detected in Geothermal Survey Site in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Rankoshi, Hokkaido, July 9 (Jiji Press)--High levels of arsenic have been detected in a pool of water at a site in Hokkaido, northern Japan, where a drilling survey for geothermal power generation has been conducted.

Hidenori Harada, president of Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., which is carrying out the survey, offered an apology at a press conference held in the Hokkaido town of Rankoshi, where the survey site is located, on Saturday.

"I apologize for causing great concern," he said, adding that the company has been ordered by the Hokkaido government not to release the water outside the site.

The drilling survey started on June 25, according to Mitsui Oil Exploration.

Steam erupted when the drilling reached a depth of about 200 meters underground around 11:30 a.m. on June 29. It seems that the drilling equipment hit a crack in the stratum where steam and hot water had been accumulated, according to the company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]