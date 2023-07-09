Heavy Rain Hits Japan's Kyushu, Chugoku Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain from a seasonal front continued to hit intermittently northern areas of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and the western part of the Chugoku western region on Sunday.

Some areas in the Kinki western region and the Tokai central region also had heavy rain the same day.

The seasonal rain front, which extends from the Tsushima Strait off northern Kyushu to the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region, is expected to be static until Tuesday, possibly causing torrential rain mainly in the Sea of Japan side of the country.

The Japan Meteorological Agency put affected areas on alert for landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and flooding of rivers.

Rainfall totaled 65 millimeters in the city of Kurume in Fukuoka Prefecture in Kyushu in one hour until around 9:55 a.m. and 62.5 millimeters in the city of Oda in Shimane Prefecture in Chugoku until 10 a.m. Asakita Ward of the city of Hiroshima, the capital of the namesake prefecture in Chugoku, had rainfall of 55.5 millimeters in one hour until slightly after 1 p.m.

