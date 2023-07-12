Iconic "Yaon" Outdoor Concert Hall Marks 100 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--"Hibiya Koen Dai Ongakudo," an iconic outdoor concert hall in Tokyo nicknamed "Yaon," marked 100 years this month since the opening of the first-generation facility.

The current third-generation Yaon is set for rebuilding due its age, with four decades having passed since its completion.

The outdoor hall, located in Hibiya Park in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward, has served as a venue for many legendary acts in the past. It continues to be a popular place for live performances and gatherings.

The Tokyo metropolitan government, which manages Yaon, is poised to rebuild it from October 2024 or later, looking to give the planned new hall a novel concept.

An opening ceremony for the first-generation Yaon was held on July 7, 1923, with a newspaper at the time describing it as "the best concert hall in Japan" and another paper saying, "The happiness of the citizens starts from this music hall."

