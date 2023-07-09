Kishida Thanks G-7 Hiroshima Summit Volunteers

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday thanked people who worked as volunteers at the Group of Seven summit held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Meeting with the volunteers at the Hiroshima prefectural government office, Kishida said, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who witnessed the achievements from the historic summit up close and participated in and cooperated with events at the summit in various ways."

"I was able to feel the energy of reporters" who covered the summit, said Misuzu Kanda, one of the volunteers, who worked as an interpreter at the media center.

Yume Arahori supported G-7 leaders at a tree-planting event at the city's Peace Memorial Park.

"I vividly remember that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked me in Japanese and French President Emmanuel Macron bowed to me," Arahori said.

