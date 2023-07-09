IAEA Head, S. Korean Opposition Apart over Fukushima Water

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 9 (Jiji Press)--International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi and lawmakers from South Korea's main opposition party remained apart Sunday over Japan's plan to release treated water from a disaster-crippled nuclear plant into the sea.

At a meeting in Seoul, the IAEA director-general told the Democratic Party of Korea members that the Japanese plan meets relevant international safety standards, asking for their understanding for the nuclear agency's report on the planned water release.

But the lawmakers criticized the report, saying that the results of the IAEA's screening of the plan are biased toward Japan. The party opposes the release of the water, which still contains tritium, a radioactive substance.

The Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. hope to start releasing the water from the firm's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station around this summer. The power station in northeastern Japan was knocked out by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The IAEA report, released last Tuesday, said that the water release plan is "consistent with relevant international safety standards" and that the discharge "will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."

