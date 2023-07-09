Kishida, Yoon to Meet on Fringe of NATO Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 9 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is slated to hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the fringe of a two-day NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from Tuesday, the office of the president said Sunday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Japan's plan to release into the sea treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Announcing the results of its screening of the Japanese plan on Friday, the South Korean government said that the plan meets international safety standards including those of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The announcement signals Seoul's tolerance of the discharge of the water, which still contains tritium, a radioactive substance.

Health and safety of people of South Korea is highest priority for the South Korean government, an official at the presidential office said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]