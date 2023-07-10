Japan Providing Mine Detectors for Ukraine's Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency have been providing Ukraine with land mine detectors in an effort to help the country's reconstruction from the war with Russia.

Land mine removal is crucial for the reconstruction of Ukraine as Russia's invasion has turned more than one-third of its territory into a danger zone where mines and unexploded bombs lie, according to the Ukrainian government.

The Japanese-developed detector has a radar that displays the shape of objects buried underground on a monitor, which makes it easier to distinguish mines from other metals compared with conventional detectors.

On Friday, media organizations had an opportunity to see a mine clearance training program using the Japanese detector in a Warsaw suburb in Poland.

As a trainee moved the equipment from side to side over the ground, it emitted an electronic sound at a certain spot. Then, a circular iconography was displayed on the monitor.

