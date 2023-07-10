Special Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued special warnings for heavy rain for parts of Fukuoka and Oita prefectures on Monday morning as downpours hit the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern region that includes the two prefectures due to an active seasonal rain front.

A linear precipitation zone, a band of cumulonimbus cloud that causes very heavy rain, was formed in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures, the agency said.

The special warnings were issued for the cities of Asakura, Kurume, Ukiha and Yame, the town of Soeda and the village of Toho in Fukuoka as well as the Oita cities of Hita and Nakatsu.

"A disaster is highly likely to have happened, and people need to secure safety immediately," Satoshi Sugimoto, chief weather forecaster at the agency said, calling on residents to be extremely wary of landslides, inundation at low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

In most of the areas subject to the special warnings, local authorities issued the highest emergency alerts in the country's five-tier warning system, urging residents to secure safety immediately.

