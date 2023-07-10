One Person Killed as Heavy Rain Hits Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--A woman in her 70s died after a landslide hit her house in the town of Soeda in Fukuoka Prefecture Monday as downpours hit the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region due to an active seasonal rain front.

Her husband in his 70s was slightly injured, firefighters said. In the city of Karatsu in neighboring Saga Prefecture, three people were missing after a landslide struck two houses.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued special warnings for heavy rain for parts of Fukuoka and neighboring Oita prefectures on Monday morning as a linear precipitation zone, a band of cumulonimbus cloud that causes very heavy rain, was formed in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita.

The special warnings were issued for the cities of Asakura, Kurume, Ukiha and Yame, the town of Soeda and the village of Toho in Fukuoka as well as the Oita cities of Hita and Nakatsu.

"A disaster is highly likely to have happened, and people need to secure safety immediately," Satoshi Sugimoto, chief weather forecaster at the agency said, calling on residents to be extremely wary of landslides, inundation at low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

