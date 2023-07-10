Mercury Hits 35 Degrees in Many Parts of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Temperatures hit 35 degrees Celsius or over in eastern, central and southwestern Japan on Monday, including Otsuki, which registered the highest figure among all municipalities so far this summer.

The mercury reached as high as 38.7 degrees in Otsuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, while Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, and Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, logged temperatures of 38.3 degrees and 38.0 degrees, respectively, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In central Tokyo, the mercury rose above 35 degrees for the first time this summer to hit 36.5 degrees in Chiyoda Ward.

The high temperatures in the Kanto-Koshin eastern to central region were due to the sunny weather, as well as warm air flowing around the edges of a Pacific high pressure system.

The torrid temperatures are also believed to have been caused by the so-called foehn effect, in which humid air becomes hotter after crossing over mountains.

