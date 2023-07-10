Japan's Toridoll Buys British Pizza Chain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese restaurant group Toridoll Holdings Corp. said Monday that its acquisition of British pizza chain operator Fulham Shore PLC has been finalized.

Fulham Shore, acquired for 95.83 million pounds including related costs, will become a Toridoll subsidiary Tuesday.

Toridoll, which runs restaurant chains including the Marugame Seimen udon noodle chain, is expanding its overseas operations as the Japanese market shrinks amid the falling population.

As of the end of June, Fulham Shore directly operated 72 Franco Manca pizza restaurants and 27 Mediterranean restaurants, mainly in Britain.

Toridoll said it will accept investment in Fulham Shore from an investment fund focused on the restaurant industry in Europe to expand Fulham Shore's operations in Europe together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]