Prosecutors to Try to Prove Guilt in Retrial of Iwao Hakamata

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors decided Monday to try to prove the guilt of Iwao Hakamata, 87, in his retrial for the 1966 murder of four members of a family in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

The decision is expected to prolong the retrial, while the defense is seeking an early acquittal for Hakamata, who has been sentenced to death.

The prosecution is believed to have concluded that it is possible to prove Hakamata's guilt, after hearing expert opinions again and reviewing evidence from the time of the incident.

In March, Tokyo High Court granted Hakamata a retrial after accepting the results of an experiment carried out by the defense side on the evidence used against him.

The evidence used to convict Hakamata included five pieces of clothing with bloodstains found in a miso tank near the murder site about 14 months after the incident.

