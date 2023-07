Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain caused a mudslide in the southwestern Japan city of Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Monday morning, leaving six people missing.

The mudslide occurred around 9:30 a.m. and affected 20 people. Of them, 14 have been rescued, according to the city government.

