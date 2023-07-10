Support for Young Carers Included in Draft Care Insurance Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's welfare ministry has drafted a basic plan for the country's nursing care insurance system that for the first time includes support for young carers, or children under 18 who provide daily care for family members, it was learned Monday.

The draft plan, which was presented on the day to a subcommittee of the Social Security Council, which advises the welfare minister, also includes support for people taking care of elderly family members with dementia.

The plan will be reflected in municipal operational plans for fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026.

Ahead of 2025, when all of the first baby boomers, born between 1947 and 1949, will reach the age of 75 or older, the draft plan says that it is "important to promote efforts to reduce the burden of nursing care at home" in order to maintain the sustainability of the care insurance system.

The ministry aims to strengthen the system, such as providing consultation services at municipal support centers, through cooperation with child welfare and other sectors.

