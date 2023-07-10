BOJ Upgrades Economic Views for 3 of 9 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan revised up its economic assessments for three of the country's nine regions Monday, as personal consumption recovered with the Japanese economy regaining normalcy from the COVID-19 crisis.

In the latest quarterly Regional Economic Report, adopted at the day's meeting of BOJ branch managers, the assessments were raised for the Tokai central, Chugoku western and Kyushu-Okinawa southern regions.

The BOJ maintained its assessments for the remaining six regions.

"All nine regions reported that their respective economies, despite being affected by factors such as past high commodity prices, had been either picking up or recovering moderately," the central bank said in the report.

The BOJ upgraded its assessments on personal consumption for five regions, such as Kanto-Koshinetsu including Tokyo, while those of four regions were kept unchanged.

