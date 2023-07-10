Sumitomo Forestry Creates Decarbonization Fund

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Forestry Co. said Monday that it has established a forestry fund with nine other Japanese companies to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society through investment in forest management.

The fund has a total of 60 billion yen from the 10 companies, including Sumitomo Forestry, oil refiner Eneos Corp. and Osaka Gas Co.

Sumitomo Forestry expects that the fund will generate carbon credits worth about 1 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalents a year on average, by increasing forests' capacity to absorb CO2 chiefly through afforestation.

The fund can "not only create economic value through timber trading but also contribute to the global environment through forest preservation and expansion and to helping investors offset their carbon emissions," Sumitomo Forestry President Toshiro Mitsuyoshi told a press conference.

The fund will be operated for 15 years. Carbon credits and proceeds will be distributed to the investors in line with their stakes.

