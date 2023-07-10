Heavy Rain in Southwestern Japan Leaves 5 Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Record-breaking downpours caused landslides, river flooding and inundated homes in the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region Monday.

Five people died and three were missing in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures due to landslides and other disasters caused by the rain.

Linear precipitation zones, or bands of cumulonimbus clouds, formed in the three prefectures, causing the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue special warnings of heavy rain for eight municipalities in Fukuoka and Oita early Monday morning.

The special warnings, issued when a once-in-decades disaster is considered to be imminent or have already started, covered the Fukuoka municipalities of Asakura, Kurume, Ukiha, Yame, Soeda and Toho, and the Oita cities of Hita and Nakatsu. The special warnings were downgraded to milder warnings around 5:30 p.m.

In Fukuoka, the Koishiwara, Kose and Hikosan rivers overflowed, as did the Jobaru and Tokusue rivers in Saga. The Kagetsu and Yamakuni rivers were flooded in Oita.

