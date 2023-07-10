Toyota Halts 3 Plants Due to Heavy Rain in Kyushu

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya/Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Heavy rain that hit hard the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region caused automaker Toyota Motor Corp. to halt operations at three plants in Fukuoka Prefecture on Monday.

The rain also forced supermarkets and convenience stores to temporarily close and caused delays in deliveries of mail and parcels in Kyushu.

Toyota suspended its Miyata, Kanda and Kokura plants in Fukuoka, citing the need to secure workers' safety and delays in parts shipments. All three are expected to resume operations by Tuesday morning.

The Miyata plant in the city of Miyawaka produces Lexus luxury brand vehicles, while the Kanda plant in the town of Kanda and the Kokura plant in the city of Kitakyushu manufacture auto parts.

Canon Inc. halted unit Oita Canon Inc.'s Hita plant in Hita, Oita Prefecture, which manufactures cameras. The group said that it did this out of concern for workers' safety and that it plans to resume ordinary operations Tuesday.

