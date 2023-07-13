Battle Intensifies over Successor of Abe as LDP Faction Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--One year after the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, previously led by Abe, is facing an intensifying internal battle over who should succeed the late leader.

The faction's leadership post has been vacant since the death of Abe on July 8 last year, with two senior members--Hakubun Shimomura and Ryu Shionoya--serving as acting leaders.

Meanwhile, a group of five prominent members of the faction--LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda and Hiroshige Seko, LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors--are seeking to establish a collective leadership in the faction.

At a meeting of the faction on Thursday, a confrontation surfaced between the acting leaders and the five key members. Both sides laid down their weapons after Shionoya proposed putting off discussions on a new regime until after the first anniversary of Abe's death on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after a memorial service for Abe on Saturday, Seko, one of the five members, stressed that the five had been playing key roles in the faction's negotiations within the LDP, adding that having the five at the center of the faction "will strengthen the bargaining power of the faction as a policy group."

