Nissin to Launch Plant-Based Eel-Like Product for Day of Ox

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissin Foods Holdings Co. plans to launch a plant-based product recreating the texture, appearance and taste of "kabayaki" grilled eels for this year's Day of Ox, when Japanese people traditionally enjoy the delicacy.

The product made from soy protein and other plant-derived ingredients has three layers to reproduce the fluffy texture of an eel's white meat and fatty part between its meat and skin, the company said Monday, announcing the plan to offer the product in a limited quantity.

Aiming to have the product look like an actual kabayaki eel, the company came up with a three-step method in which ingredients are steamed in a special mold, roasted after being coated with sauce and finally grilled until the surface is slightly charred.

A set of a plant-based eel, sauce and "sansho" Japanese pepper will sell for 1,620 yen.

The company will put 1,000 sets on sale at its group's online store at noon July 18, ahead of the Day of Ox on July 30.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]