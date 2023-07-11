LDP's Hagiuda, Vietnam PM Agree to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, chairman of the Policy Research Council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between their countries.

The agreement was reached at their meeting in Hanoi on Monday.

After the meeting, Hagiuda told reporters, "We agreed to further deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of areas, including security, economic cooperation and personnel exchanges."

Apparently referring to China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, Hagiuda stressed, "We confirmed that (Japan and Vietnam) will cooperate in dealing with coercion."

The Vietnamese leader told Hagiuda that his country will strengthen its cooperation with Japan in the fields of infrastructure, digitalization and human resources development.

