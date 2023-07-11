Kishida Leaves for Europe for Talks with NATO, EU Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Europe on Tuesday to discuss increased security cooperation with NATO and European Union leaders.

"I want to make it an opportunity to reaffirm with like-minded countries our commitment to a free and open international order based on the rule of law in order to lead us toward international cooperation, not divisions and confrontation," Kishida told reporters before the departure.

Kishida will attend a NATO summit in Lithuania Wednesday. He will ask for NATO's increased commitment to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's military activities.

The Japanese prime minister will hold talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss a new Japan-NATO document on space cooperation.

Kishida will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the NATO summit, seeking to obtain his understanding of Japan's plans to release into the ocean treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]