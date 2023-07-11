Japan Welcomes Turkey's Decision on Sweden's NATO Membership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday responded positively to Turkey's decision to start domestic procedures to approve Sweden's bid to join NATO.

"Cooperation among like-minded countries is becoming more important than ever in an increasingly severe international security environment due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

"We support Sweden's decision to apply for NATO membership," the top government spokesman said.

