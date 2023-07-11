Nissan Eyes Final Accord on Review of Alliance with Renault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. is considering reaching a final agreement this week on a review of its alliance with French partner Renault SA, it was learned Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker is expected to seek an agreement after its board meets as early as Thursday to discuss its planned investment in Ampere, Renault's new electric vehicle subsidiary, which is key to the partnership talks.

It also hopes to conclude a final contract with the French automaker to achieve an equal capital relationship.

The two sides agreed in February to reduce Renault's stake in Nissan from 43 pct to 15 pct. A final contract on the matter was initially expected for late March, but has been delayed.

They have been negotiating on Nissan's investment in Ampere at the same time, and working out details on that matter is expected to help conclude the final contract.

