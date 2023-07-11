Girl Dies in Mie after AI Suggested Not Taking Her into Custody

Newsfrom Japan

Tsu, Mie Pref., July 11 (Jiji Press)--A 4-year-old girl has died in the city of Tsu, Mie Prefecture, western Japan, after the prefectural government decided not to take her into temporary custody based on an artificial intelligence assessment of the case, it was learned Tuesday.

In June, the Mie prefectural police arrested the girl's mother, 42, for allegedly inflicting injuries resulting in her death.

The AI system, which was introduced in 2020, uses data collected from around 13,000 past cases handled by child consultation centers and shows the proportion of previous cases in which children were taken into temporary custody.

According to the prefecture, the system put the custody rate for the recent case at 39 pct. The prefecture then decided to monitor the situation without taking the girl into temporary custody, partly because the mother indicated that she would follow the guidance of child consultation center staff.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mie Governor Katsuyuki Ichimi stressed the importance of decisions made by officials handling such cases. "The figures shown by the AI system are nothing more than a yardstick," he said.

