Japan Top Court Finds Transgender Toilet Use Limit Unjust

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Restricting the use of toilets by transgender people in the workplace is unjust, Japan's Supreme Court said Tuesday in its first judgment on the rights of sexual minorities in the workplace.

The lawsuit was filed by an industry ministry employee, who is registered as a man under the family registry system but lives as a female due to a gender identity disorder. The transgender woman requested that the government eliminate the restriction on her use of toilets in the ministry building.

Five justices of the court's Third Petty Bench, including Presiding Justice Yukihiko Imasaki, unanimously decided that the restriction goes beyond the scope of the ministry's discretionary power and is therefore illegal. The ruling has become final.

Japan last month put into force a law aimed at promoting understanding of sexual minorities including LGBT people. But there are no state-set guidelines on how to implement the law.

The ruling is expected to affect how companies and other employers deal with the issue of protecting the rights of sexual minorities in the workplace.

