Matsuno Vows to Work for High-Level Talks with N. Korea

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday that he will work to lay the groundwork for high-level talks with North Korea to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted to the reclusive country decades ago.

"As the minister in charge of the abduction issue, I will first make efforts to realize high-level talks under the direct control of the prime minister," Matsuno said at a meeting with five mayors from the central prefecture of Niigata at the prime minister's office.

Matsuno suggested that such talks are expected to help realize a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During the meeting, the five mayors, including Yaichi Nakahara, mayor of the city of Niigata, handed Matsuno a written request calling for an early resolution of the abduction issue.

"We recognize that it's not easy because it's a negotiation with a country that is not decent," said Kaoru Nikaido, mayor of the city of Shibata.

