Toyota to Supply Fuel Cells for 100,000 Vehicles in 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it expects to supply its hydrogen fuel cell system in amounts enough for 100,000 vehicles annually in 2030.

As the fuel cell market is forecast to expand rapidly in Europe, the United States and China as a decarbonized energy source, the automaker aims to sell the system to commercial vehicle manufacturers, mainly truck makers, outside the group.

The global market for fuel cells is expected to grow to 5 trillion yen in 2030. But Japan, where the number of hydrogen filling stations is limited, is expected to lag behind.

Toyota will sell fuel cells in Europe and China with ample demand and lower the costs before selling them in Japan, Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima told a press briefing session.

In May this year, Hino Motors Ltd., a Toyota unit, reached a basic agreement with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. on business integration.

