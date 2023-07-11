My Number System Problem Not Yet Fixed in 44 Municipalities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--A problem with a system related to My Number personal identification cards has not been fixed in 44 municipalities in Japan, it was learned Tuesday.

The municipalities have not installed a program to fix the problem, which was discovered last month in the southwestern city of Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture.

At a press conference on Tuesday, digital minister Taro Kono said he will encourage the municipalities to implement the program as soon as possible.

The system, provided by Fujitsu Japan Ltd., allows people with My Number cards to obtain administrative certificates at convenience stores and other locations. It has been adopted by 123 municipalities.

Recently, there have been cases of certificates being issued to people other than those who used the system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]