Search Funds on Rise in Japan for Biz Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--So-called search funds that help entrepreneurs find and acquire businesses are increasingly popular in Japan, where many managers of small companies are struggling to find successors.

Unlike well-established frameworks such as business acquisitions, the search fund system involves investors and financial institutions providing help to match companies up with manager candidates.

The search fund model, which originated in the United States in 1984, has led to around 10 cases of business successions since 2019 in Japan, people familiar with the matter said.

The framework has drawn attention as a possible solution to the business succession issue, one of the many problems caused by human resources shortages reflecting the country's aging population.

The number of companies in Japan whose managers will be over 70 by 2025 with no predetermined successors totaled 1.27 million, according to the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]