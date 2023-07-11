Death Toll from Southwestern Japan Rain Rises to 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Seven people had been confirmed dead as of Tuesday following the torrential rain that hit the northern part of the Kyushu region from the small hours of Monday.

Five of them were found in Fukuoka Prefecture, and the other two in the neighboring Saga Prefecture. Searches for missing people continued in Saga and Oita Prefecture, a Fukuoka neighbor.

In the Fukuoka city of Dazaifu, a man in his 50s was found dead in a flooded underpass Monday night.

A landslide hit two houses Monday morning in the Saga city of Karatsu, leaving a woman in her 70s dead.

On Tuesday, search operations resumed around 7 a.m., involving around 200 people including Saga prefectural police and Self-Defense Forces members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]