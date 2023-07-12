Japan NRA Discusses Whether TEPCO Fit to Operate N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority at a regular meeting Wednesday discussed the qualification of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. as a nuclear power plant operator following the discovery of a series of flaws in measures against terrorism at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant.

The problems at the nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, caused the nuclear watchdog to impose a de facto ban on operations at the plant in 2021. Additional inspections are being carried out at the plant to check whether improvement measures have been taken and the level of progress in the implementation of the measures.

At the Wednesday meeting, NRA members discussed specific ways to confirm whether TEPCO is qualified to operate a nuclear power plant. They agreed to examine whether the company is following its basic stance, including a pledge to make necessary investments for safety measures at the plant, in addition to carrying out regular inspections. The screening is expected to take about three months.

"Our task will be to check whether (the basic stance) is being put in practice, rather than just being a verbal promise," an NRA member said.

NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka suggested last month that there needs to be a discussion on TEPCO's qualification as a nuclear plant operator for the government agency's decision on whether to lift the operation ban for the plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]